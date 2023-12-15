UPDATED: More On Kenny Omega’s Hospitalization, Out Of Action Indefinitely

UPDATED: Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that Kenny Omega’s hospitalization is due to diverticulitis. As you can see below, Sapp reports that Omega was feeling ill throughout the past week ahead of his match with Ethan Page. He went through with the match and sought medical attention after, which is when he was hospitalized and diagnosed with the condition.

Diverticulitis is a gastrointestinal disease caused by inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that can form along the intestine that can cause abdominal pain, fever, nausea, and more. It can lead to complications such as an abscess, bowel blockage or peritonitis, among other things. Brock Lesnar famously found his UFC career sidelined due to diverticulitis in 2009 and it led to his initial retirement in 2011.

We're told Kenny had been ill throughout the last week, even ahead of his match with Ethan Page. He still did the match and the promos, and sought medical attention after, where he was hospitalized and diagnosed with diverticulitis. Get well soon to Kenny. https://t.co/CUEBOh7iso — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 15, 2023

ORIGINAL: Kenny Omega has announced that he is out indefinitely after being hospitalized. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account to announce the news, writing:

“I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!”

Omega was scheduled to team with Chris Jericho to take on Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Worlds End. AEW has yet to make an official announcement about the status of that match.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Omega for a quick and full recovery.