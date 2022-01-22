More Backstage Details on Lio Rush’s AEW Exit, More Contracts to Expire Soon

– As reported earlier, wrestler Lio Rush announced that his AEW contract is set to expire next month on February 14, so he will soon be a wrestling free agent. PWInsider has some additional details on Rush’s exit, along with some other AEW deals that are set to expire soon.

The report also notes that additional AEW exits are expected over the course of the next 30-60 days. Besides Lio Rush, several AEW contracts are reportedly going to expire soon and will not be renewed. AEW doesn’t plan on announcing the contract expiration dates or exits and will reportedly let the deals “quietly lapse.”

Additionally, it’s possible the departing talents could be brought back later on a per appearance basis. As noted, Joey Janela’s current AEW contract is currently set to expire in early May. It’s currently unknown if his contract will be renewed.

According to Fightful Select‘s own report with regards to Lio Rush, many talents and staff at Rampage reportedly were made aware that Rush wouldn’t be staying with the company. AEW’s side indicated that Rush’s contract is “one of many” that will soon be expiring over the course of the coming months.

All Elite Wrestling sources said they haven’t seen Rush at a show since early December. One company source said Rush was scheduled for an appearance in December, but it ultimately did not happen.

Besides AEW, Rush also works with NJPW and various indie promotions. He’s set to compete in the Battle of Los Angeles for PWG later this month, and he’ll be taking part in the Brass Ring Ladder Match at The WRLD on GCW later this weekend.