Joey Janela Shares Update on Current AEW Contract

– Fightful Select reports that Joey Janela confirmed in a recent interview that his current AEW contract will expire in May. Janela also noted during the interview that he enjoys working with AEW and would like to stay with the company.

The report also notes that Janela stated that he would like to bridge the gap between AEW and GCW. Janela is currently scheduled to face Matt Cardona later this weekend at The WRLD on GCW. The event will mark GCW’s debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Jon Moxley and other AEW stars will also be on the card.

Back in April 2019, Joey Janela revealed that his AEW contract would start on May 1 of that year. So based on this update, it appears Janela signed a three-year deal with AEW in early 2019.