More Details on Dijak’s WWE Exit

A new report has some additional details on Dijak’s impending exit from WWE. As reported, Dijak announced on social media on Thursday that his contract is expiring tomorrow as WWE had informed him they would not be re-signing him. Fightful Select has a new report with additional information on Dijak’s exit and the weeks leading up to it.

According to the report, Dijak was notified that he would not be re-signed at some point after his WWE Speed match with Xavier Woods that was filmed in the last couple of weeks. However, there is no word as of yet on when WWE made the decision. Dijak told Fightful in an interview (that will go live tomorrow at 12 PM) that he has a theory WWE planned to let his deal expire for a while now.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan has been told several times that Dijak was well liked in WWE and NXT, and has confirmed Dijak’s assertion that he was originally set for an NXT Championship match before he was called up to Raw. Shawn Michaels was said to be a big supporters of his, even with some minor creative differences between them in the past. Talent was often surprised that Dijak wasn’t a regular on Raw after being called up, and Dijak told Sean Ross Sapp that he knew something was wrong when he wasn’t in plans for the first couple of weeks after he was called up.

Dijak was not brought to tapings several times after his call-up according to the report, and when he was his plans would often get moved between the WWE Main Event and WWE Speed tapings. He was never planned for an appearance on Raw.

According to someone close to Dijak, there were early preludes to negotiations that had begun and they had been positive. However, WWE did not reach out to Dijak again until he was told his contract would not be renewed. People in WWE were shocked by than and one former WWE talent said that 20 years ago Dijak “would have had a job till his legs fell off.”

There is a lot of interest in Dijak both inside and outside the wrestling world. At least two promotions are expected to reach out to him for possible appearances and major companies have been in contact with his management.