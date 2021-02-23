More Details on NXT Moving to Live Wednesday Broadcasts in Canada

– As previously reported, WWE has signed a new broadcast TV deal that will bring live episodes of NXT to Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW starting Wednesday, February 24. This will also put NXT opposite AEW Dynamite on Canada at the same time on TSN. So now, the Wednesday Night Wars will be extended to Canada as well. F4WOnline.com reported more details on the broadcast deal.

Per the report, WWE had been looking to make this broadcast deal since AEW Dynamite began in October 2019. However, Sportsnet reportedly didn’t make the decision until this week.

Additionally, NXT head Triple H will be appearing on Sportsnet 590 in Toronto on Wednesday to promote NXT’s debut on the network.