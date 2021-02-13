More Details On The Return of Progress Wrestling

As we reported earlier today, Progress Wrestling announced its return with a special called ‘Chapter 104: Natural Progression’, which will stream on the WWE Network on February 20. In addition to seventh Natural Progression Series tournament, more matches were announced.

One match set for the show will feature Mercedez Blaze vs. Millie McKenzie. Gene Munny and PROGRESS Unified World Champion Cara Noir will also compete on the show, according to TalkSport, but their matches haven’t been announced.

It was also noted that Chapter 105: Bring the Thunder will debut a week later. It will include the end of the Natural Progression Series and the first-ever female Thunderbastard match. Blaze is the first name confirmed for that, and seven more will be announced during Chapter 104. It’s similar to a Royal Rumble, as a new competitor enters every two minutes and wrestlers can be eliminated by pinfall, submission or disqualification.

Roy Johnson will be the new shot host for Progress while Charles Crowley and Hustle Malone are the new commentary team.

Malone said: “Because the company is so different to how it was before, it really means everyone has had a hand on the pot as we’re sculpting this together. Everybody’s energy towards each other has been so positive and open. I think we’ve found the best parts of what people miss about Progress Wrestling and British wrestling, as well as so many new exciting elements – I think people are really going to want to see what we’ve created! With Natural Progression and the first Women’s Thunderbastard – start as you mean to go on! Progress has never really been about coasting or having a filler episode, so starting with two massive events where someone can really make their name, that seems very Progress to me. We’re not here to mess around, we’re here to play. Has the Wrestling scene ever felt bigger and smaller at the exact same time? I think we have to have faith in the tools that brought us to the dance, and looking at the roster of talent, looking at the crew backstage – there is nobody else who has the tools to steal the show. I have no doubt that being on the Network will lead to a whole new legion of Progress fans asking themselves, what the hell was I missing before?!”

Blaze added: “Fans should expect aggression, they should expect attitude, I’m here to make a name for myself. I want it all right now, I want that top spot and the opportunities not just in Progress right now, but in BritWres in general are endless. Don’t worry, you will remember the name Mercedez Blaze. I’m the main draw, of course I’m the first name announced for the Thunderbastard. But I’m thankful for this opportunity, I know the main goal for the women involved is to put the Progress Women’s division on the map, we want you to know why we’re the main event and why we’re wrestling on the biggest stage. I’m warning the other girls involved – bring your A-game, because I’m definitely bringing mine!”

Big Guns Joe said: “This is something we’ve all worked towards, to be in the Natural Progression is an important moment in our careers – but I’m in it to win it. I’m not going to be taken lightly, I might have been a funny guy, but I’m going to prove myself in the Natural Progression. You can see the list of winners and the success they’ve had in companies like NXT & NXT UK, this tournament is prestigious in its own right, but it can catapult a performer to the next level.”

Warren Banks added: “If I was the kind of guy who felt like I had something to prove I’d react to Joe’s comments, I respect him, but talk is talk, we’ll see the result when the show starts. I’m buzzing to get back, seeing people around the globe getting a chance to do what we love over the last 11 months whilst we’re locked down, I don’t think it can be articulated just how excited we all are to put on a show! There’s no doubt this is a tournament that 100% makes people, the list of achievements from former competitors is stellar, however, I’m me, I’m Warren Banks, this tournament is the first part of my journey to success.“