PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Return With Chapter 104: Natural Progression

PROGRESS Wrestling is back! England’s biggest independent wrestling promotion returns to action for the first time in nearly a year with Chapter 104: Natural Progression, premiering Saturday, Feb. 20, streaming at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT on WWE Network!

Chapter 104 will see the start of the seventh Natural Progression Series tournament, which gives the future stars of British wrestling the opportunity to break out on the biggest stage possible. Participants in previous editions of the tournament include Pete Dunne, Zack Gibson, Eddie Dennis, Tyler Bate and Flash Morgan Webster, among others. Past winners of the tournament include Mark Andrews, who used his victory to become PROGRESS Champion, and Toni Storm, who became the first-ever PROGRESS Women’s Champion by winning the fourth edition.

The eight competitors in NPS7 include:

-Kid Lykos II

-Elijah

-Big Guns Joe

-Man Like Dereiss

-Luke Jacobs

-Ethan Allen

-“The Kid Without Fear” Danny Black

-“The Nigerian Kaiju” Warren Banks

The quarterfinal round of the tournament, plus plenty of other PROGRESS action, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 20, when PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 104: Natural Progression premieres on WWE Network, streaming at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT!

