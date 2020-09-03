UPDATED: East Haven Drops Cease and Desist Order Against Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling

UPDATE: Well, that’s settled now. Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling is free and clear of the cease and desist order filed against it by the city of East Haven, Connecticut. PWInsider reports that the city has rescinded the order against it after Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. learned of the situation and stepped in to settle the issue.

The site notes that it is believed the original cease and desist came from a misunderstanding of what pro wrestling is, and that the ordinance will be altered so that such a thing couldn’t happen in the future. The school now has permission to continue with training and events.

ORIGINAL: A new report has details on Paul Roma and Mario Manicini’s Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling school receiving an order to shutdown after being deemed adult entertainment. As previously reported, the school received a cease and desist letter that was dated August 28th ordering the school shut down because it was in violation of a zoning law which listed wrestling studios under the “adult entertainment” banner. PAPW had released images of the order on their Twitter account, captioning it:

“PAPW NEEDS YOIR HELP!

PAPW has been given a Cease and Desist order by the Town of East Haven, and we have been labeled as “adult entertainment” (pornography). Please help us in this fight. We love all of our fans and want to continue creating shows that create memories for you…

PWInsider has some new details on the situation. According to the letter, the town became aware that wrestling events were being held at the school on August 27th and that such events are considered under the umbrella of “adult oriented businesses and entertainment establishments,” thus violating the zone ordinance. The school has been ordered to halt all wrestling activity including training and events, and has 30 deals to appeal. If they do not and continue holding wrestling activity, they are potentially subject to fines and criminal charges.

The site received a copy of the cease and desist from the town of East Haven and notes that the zoning laws are as follows, which do not state anything about wrestling schools but do include the always-present “including, but not limited to” which grants a fair amount of leeway:

29.A – Adult oriented business & entertainment establishments whose principal activity is related to adult entertainment and including, but not limited to adult book stores, adult motion picture theaters, adult mini-motion picture theaters; establishments featuring the rental and/or sale of adult videos, adult cabarets, adult novelty businesses and/or certain adult personal service businesses. 36.2.1 Adult oriented business: A public or private establishment which is customarily not open to the general public, but only to one or more classes of the public, thereby excluding any minor by reason of age, and whose principal activity includes, but is not limited to, one or a combination of the following types of businesses: adult book store; adult motion picture theater; adult mini-motion picture theater, adult video sales and/or rentals; adult cabaret; adult novelty business, adult personal service business and/or establishment. 36.2.9 Adult personal service establishments: an establishment, club, business, by whatever name designated, which offers or advertises or is equipped or arranged so as to allow a person, while clothed, nude or partially nude to provide personal services for an individual of the same or opposite sex on an individual basis in an open or closed room and which excludes minors by virtue of age. Such services or activities include, but are not limited to, massages, body rubs, alcohol or lotion massages or body rubs and other similar treatments; as well as modeling studios, wrestling studios and individual theatrical performances.

The site contacted East Haven Zoning Enforcement Officer Christopher Soto, who issued the letter, asking how a wrestling promotion’s school and events which are apparently family-friendly count as adult entertainment. Soto forwarded the request to East Haven town attorney Michael Luzzi, who replied with the following statement:

I have attached the Cease and Desist Order that was served on Leonard Inzitari as principal of Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling, LLC for your review. Any representation being made that the Town of East Haven cited Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling, LLC for a “pornography” use is a misrepresentation as is clear from the substance of the issued Cease and Desist Order. Quite simply, Leonard Inzitari and/or Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling LLC is currently using the property at 662 Coe Avenue in a manner, i.e. as a wrestling studio, that is not permitted under the Town’s Zoning Regulations in the commercial zone the property is in. Mr. Inzitari has various options that he can pursue in order to resolve this unpermitted use issue, including seeking an amendment(s) to or variance of the Zoning Regulations, or to relocate the business to a zone where the use is permitted. In fact, with regard to the latter, the Town’s economic development director can assist him in finding a suitable location for his business. It is unclear to me why you would be contacted about a matter that is a “typical” zoning issue that arises when property owners and tenants fail to obtain confirmation that a use is allowed under the Zoning Regulations in advance of commencing it.

The site notes that it has not been contacted by anyone in connection with PAPW and began reporting on the story independently after the company publicly released the letter.