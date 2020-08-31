Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling Hit With Cease And Desist Order After Being Deemed ‘Adult Entertainment’

Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling, which is run by former WWE and WCW superstar Paul Roma and former enhancement talent Mario Mancini, has been hit with a cease and desist letter after being deemed adult entertainment.

PAPW released the details of the situation on Twitter, stating that the company needs its fans to help to fight back against the Town of East Haven after being given the pornography label.

“PAPW has been given a Cease and Desist order by the Town of East Haven, and we have been labeled as “adult entertainment” (pornography). Please help us in this fight. We love all of our fans and want to continue creating shows that create memories for you,” the company wrote on Twitter.

PAPW NEEDS YOIR HELP!

The letter from the city includes that it was made aware of an event on August 27 that violated the rules in place on “adult oriented businesses and entertainment establishments.” Due to that, the city has warned PAPW to stop all wrestling activity or face potential fines and criminal charges.

PAPW currently has 30 days to appeal the city’s decision. If the company takes no further action, the city will consider it an admission of being liable of violating the zoning law, which could lead to further action.