More On Letter Sent By TNA Talent To Anthem Over Scott D’Amore’s Firing

A new report has some additional details on the letter that TNA talent sent to Anthem following Scott D’Amore’s exit from the company. As reported, several talent sent an open letter to Anthem CEO Leonard Asper about the firing of D’Amore, noting that they were ‘deeply saddened’ by his release and asking to speak to management about the situation, expressing that D’Amore should remain in the company. PWINsider has reported on some additional details regarding the letter.

According to the site, only a portion of the full letter was what made it online, and it was a much larger overall letter. The report goes on to say that there are still some members of the roster who are very angry about D’Amore’s exit and that they’re waiting to see how they are treated at next week’s TNA tapings in New Orleans.

The report also noted that there are a number of people upset that the letter leaked online, though specific details on who were not reported.