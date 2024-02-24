More Matches Confirmed For AEW Collision

AEW has confirmed Serena Deeb’s opponent and announced two new matches for this week’s AEW Collision. AEW announced on Rampage that Jay White, Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang will be in action on this week’s show, while Serena Deeb’s opponent has been confirmed as Kiera Hogan. In addition, Powerhouse Hobbs will face Sammy Guevara in a No DQ match.

You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs live Saturday night on TNT:

* No Disqualification Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

* FTR vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

* Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith

* Serena Deeb vs. Kiera Hogan

* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA

* Jay White, Billy Gunn, & Colten Gunn vs. TBA