wrestling / News

More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Under Siege Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will hold it’s Under Siege event tonight on Impact Plus, followed by tapings for their AXS TV series tomorrow. As previously reported, Sami Callihan is expected to return this weekend. He won’t be the only one, however, as a women’s wrestler will either debut or return ‘imminently.’

Meanwhile, both JONAH and Willie Mack are not at the tapings in Kentucky, as they both wrapped up their runs with the company. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green are also not available, as they are still on vacation.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading