More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling will hold it’s Under Siege event tonight on Impact Plus, followed by tapings for their AXS TV series tomorrow. As previously reported, Sami Callihan is expected to return this weekend. He won’t be the only one, however, as a women’s wrestler will either debut or return ‘imminently.’

Meanwhile, both JONAH and Willie Mack are not at the tapings in Kentucky, as they both wrapped up their runs with the company. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green are also not available, as they are still on vacation.