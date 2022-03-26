More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More

Triple H’s retirement announcement has touched the whole wrestling world and more stars have come out to pay tribute to him including Ric Flair, Adam Cole, and more. You can see some more comments from wrestling stars below such as Io Shirai, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, the NWA, and many others.

You can also see reactions from the likes of The Miz, Damien Priest, Alexa Bliss, Shane Taylor and more here.

Just Landed & Wanted To Finish My Thoughts. After Being Put Under In 4 Different Surgeries In 7 Weeks, I Totally Understand The Fear & Anxiety Of Being Put To Sleep & Not Waking Up. You’ve Had One Of The Greatest Careers! Your Legacy Will Live On Forever! Much Respect! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/soaX9UOZZC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 25, 2022

A lot of thanks and respect to @TripleH !!! pic.twitter.com/YrTo9fnEul — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 26, 2022

Thank you for everything Sir @TripleH you will always have my respect and admiration #MyDreamMatch 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zwnBGMJCqV — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 25, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send congratulations to Triple H for his incredible in-ring run in professional wrestling. His contributions to our sport are undeniable.#TripleH @TripleH pic.twitter.com/bLvhcDXIH4 — NWA (@nwa) March 25, 2022

Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul. pic.twitter.com/34IhNfzPKw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2022

Congrats @TripleH on one of the greatest careers this business has ever seen. Walter would be proud. Kowalski guys rule. pic.twitter.com/dSPi0FoRkR — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 25, 2022

I will forever cherish this moment from you!

This simple gesture gave me confirmation that I was finally walking in my purpose. You changed my life.

Thank you for giving me a chance, for believing in me, & for all of your contributions inside & outside of the ring! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/5416Azy1tx — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 25, 2022

Thank you for the opportunity and for this moment right here. Still one of my favorites. Prayers up for a complete recovery @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/mDyn1n2IFx — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) March 25, 2022