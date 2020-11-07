wrestling / News

More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Money in the Bank

Today was a historic day in the United States, as Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Presidential election and will be the 46th President of the United States. As we previously noted, Kevin Owens mocked the outgoing President, Donald Trump, who has been claiming there has been election fraud because he lost. Other wrestlers have reacted to the news and CM Punk trolled Linda McMahon, who posted a tweet backing Trump’s claims.

McMahon wrote: “Stand with the Pres @realDonaldTrump for a fair count of legal votes. Ignoring court orders and breaking state laws is the opposite. We must continue the challenge!!

Punk responded with a photo of his WWE title win in 2011, in which he blew a kiss to Vince McMahon while leaving with the belt. In this case, Biden’s face has been photoshopped over Punk’s.

You can see that and other wrestler reactions below.

article topics :

CM Punk, Joe Biden, Linda McMahon, Joseph Lee

