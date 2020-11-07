More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet

Today was a historic day in the United States, as Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Presidential election and will be the 46th President of the United States. As we previously noted, Kevin Owens mocked the outgoing President, Donald Trump, who has been claiming there has been election fraud because he lost. Other wrestlers have reacted to the news and CM Punk trolled Linda McMahon, who posted a tweet backing Trump’s claims.

McMahon wrote: “Stand with the Pres @realDonaldTrump for a fair count of legal votes. Ignoring court orders and breaking state laws is the opposite. We must continue the challenge!!”

Punk responded with a photo of his WWE title win in 2011, in which he blew a kiss to Vince McMahon while leaving with the belt. In this case, Biden’s face has been photoshopped over Punk’s.

You can see that and other wrestler reactions below.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Thankful, let’s grow 💙 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 7, 2020

Don’t let the door hit your ass — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

This feels better than I expected. https://t.co/v62LKlNlAk — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

The first woman and the first person of color has been elected to a Presidential ticket, long overdue but so good to see. Forget politics-let’s be the UNITED States now. Congrats @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/sHwJZyigXP — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 7, 2020

Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who stood up and spoke out against lies, hate and division for 4 exhausting years to fight for decency. I’ll see you in Georgia. 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/soonQpP9FE — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 7, 2020

A few quick thoughts about this historic election. Thanks to @DaveBautista & @RealKevinNash for encouraging me to voice my opinion. Let’s begin the process of healing this great country.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/e7oG9Jt3D8 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 7, 2020

DID THE 2020 JUST TURN BABYFACE? — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 7, 2020

LOL you thought I’d actually get “in shape” for you miserable internet fucks? 😂😂😂 I wrestle hour matches in my sleep! Fuck abs and Congratulations Joe Biden! — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 7, 2020

Thank god. Everyone can go back to focusing solely on me now. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 7, 2020