Motion Filed To Add Defendant to Tammy Sytch Lawsuit Over DUI Fatality

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against Tammy Sytch and her fiance over the fatal DUI from last match have filed a motion to add a new defendant. As previously reported, the estate of Julian L. Lasseter filed suit against Sytch and her boyfriend James F. Pente on April 12th, 2022 over the March traffic accident, which caused Lasseter’s death. PWInsider reports that Lasseter’s daughter filed a motion on January 9th asking to be allowed to add a third defendant to the lawsuit in Ultimate Motor Cars, LLC.

The motion noted that Pente did not oppose the addition, and that Sytch has “not filed a responsive pleading.” It states that they have found information through discovery that leads them to believe that Ultimate Motor Cars, LLC might have some liability for Lasseter’s passing.

The motion argues makes note of the fact that Sytch began buying a car from the company on February 3rd of last year, a few weeks before she was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license on February 22nd. It notes that Sytch and paid an $8,000 down payment in cash and that Sytch and Pente applied as co-applicants on March 14th to buy the 2012 Mercedes-Benz. It further states that they allowed Sytch to operate the vehicle while using a dealer tag on that day and Sytch produced a government ID that was marked “For Identification Only,” and had expired on January 22nd.

It goes on to state,

“The identification card SYTCH produced to ULTIMATE MOTOR CARS not only was not a valid driver’s license but was a clear indication to ULTIMATE MOTOR CARS that SYTCH did not have a valid driver’s license. Despite this, ULTIMATE MOTOR CARS permitted SYTCH to operate its vehicle with a dealer tag when it had actual knowledge that SYTCH was not permitted to drive.”

It is noted that Ultimate Motor Cars was still the owner of the car on March 25th when Sytch was driving it and got involved in the accident that caused Lasseter’s death.