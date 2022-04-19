Tammy Sytch Sued Over Death in Car Accident

Tammy Sytch and her boyfriend have been sued by the estate of the man who died in the car accident she was involved in last month. PWInsider reports that the estate of Julian L. Lasseter filed suit against Sytch and her boyfriend James F. Pente on April 12th in the Sevenths Judicial Circuit for Volusia County, Florida on April 12th.

The lawsuit alleges that Sytch was “intoxicated” and operating a motor vehicle owned by Pente when she crashed into the rear end of Lasseter’s vehicle on March 26 as previously reported, causing “causing severe and incapacitating injuries” to Lasseter which resulted in his death.

The suit seeks in excess of $30,000 in damages and argues:

“Upon information and belief, on or about March 25, 2022, Defendant SYTCH was intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle owned by Defendant PENTE southbound on N. Yonge Street, at or near the intersection of W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Florida.

Defendant SYTCH operated the motor vehicle with the consent, either express or implied, of Defendant PENTE.

On or about March 25, 2022, Julian L. Lasseter was also operating a motor vehicle southbound on N. Yonge Street, at or near the intersection of W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Florida.

At the time and place referenced in paragraphs 6 and 8 above, Defendant SYTCH negligently operated or maintained her motor vehicle so that it collided with the rear end of Julian L. Lasseter’s motor vehicle, causing severe and incapacitating injuries to Mr. Lasseter. These injuries resulted in his death on March 25, 2022.”

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of Sytch, that Pente is “vicariously liable” for Sytch’s actions by virtue of allowing her behind the wheel of his vehicle, that the Lasseter family has sustained medical and funeral expenses due to Sytch’s actions and that Lasseter’s adult daughter has “has suffered, and will suffer into the future, the loss of her father’s companionship, instruction, guidance, and mental pain and suffering as a result of her father’s death.”

Sytch and Pente have yet to respond to the lawsuit, and it is not yet reflected in court records that they have have been officially served. Sytch hasn’t been arrested in regard to the accident, as authorities are awaiting the return of her toxicology tests stemming from blood taken while she was hospitalized following a search warrant being executed.