Mr. Stone Says Bron Breakker Has Underestimated Him and Is in for a Surprise

In a recent WrestleZone interview, Mr. Stone shared his thoughts on his Halloween Havoc match tonight against Bron Breakker (per Fightful). Stone explained that Breakker and the audience haven’t considered his long experience in the ring and that he will surprise everyone in the bout. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On Breakker’s mistake leading up to the fight: “Oh, he definitely wasn’t. He underestimates everything about me. He is self absorbed and into himself, I don’t even know if he knows that I had a career prior to my new role as a manager. I don’t know if he even knows I was ever an in ring performer. He’s going into this thinking he’s in with some little dweeb guy that wears a suit and that he’s going to throw me around — Little does he know what’s under that suit right now is a guy who’s legitimately in the best shape of his life, a guy that has almost 24 years of in-ring experience, has traveled all over the world. I’m gonna bring all of that to this match. Everything I possibly have left in me, I am bringing to this match. He’s underestimating me, and I think he and the fans are going to be very surprised at what happens.”