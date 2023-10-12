Muhammad Hassan On His Favorite Wrestlers Growing Up, How He Got Into Wrestling

Muhammad Hassan recently discussed his favorite wrestlers growing up and how he ended up getting into the business. Hassan, real name Mark Copani, spoke with the False Finish and a couple of highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his childhood wrestling heres: “When I was a kid-kid, obviously Hulk Hogan, Macho Man, Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair. We used to have wrestling shows [on] Friday nights. We would put on these wrestling shows in the basement, jumping off the couches onto the floor, I’m sure like everybody did, through the golden age.”

On who brought him back to wrestling in the Attitude Era: “We’re talking The Rock and Steve Austin, Triple H, Undertaker. I think the storyline was The Rock and Steve Austin that had me hooked and I started watching every week and it just kind of built from there.”

On getting involved in wrestling: “I truly fell in love with the art form of wrestling and so it went from ‘I kind of want to do this,’ to ‘I love this, maybe I’ll do it,’ to ‘I’m gonna do this.’ And facing another year in college, or at least another year, or taking a chance and packing up all my things and moving to Louisville, I chose to take a chance on myself and that’s how I ended up in Louisville.”