Murphy Praises Seth Rollins, Says He Learned a Lot From Him

– As noted, WWE Superstar Murphy answered a fan question on his Instagram account on Kenny Omega being a dream matchup for him. Additionally, during his Q&A, Murphy had high praise for fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who Murphy previously worked with on Raw and SmackDown.

Murphy wrote on Seth Rollins (via Fightful), “Amazing! Taught me so much! Picking his brain was an honor! I would always suggest ideas to him to see what his thoughts were and how he processed it into storytelling. I felt like I took a lot from him that I can now Implement into my craft.”

Murphy and Rollins previously held the Raw tag team titles together from January to March of last year. When Murphy broke off from Rollins and joined the Mysterio family, he also defeated his old boss on SmackDown.