Mustafa Ali Comments on WWE: ‘I Would Like My Release’

– Well, it appears Mustafa Ali isn’t mending fences with WWE anytime soon. He noted today on his Twitter account that he has no interest in appearing in the Royal Rumble tonight and was steadfast in wanting his release from his WWE contract.

Mustafa Ali tweeted, “no, I would not like to be in Rumble. I would like my release.” You can check out his tweet below.

As previously reported, Ali requested his release from WWE earlier this month. WWE later reportedly denied his request.