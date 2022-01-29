wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Comments on WWE: ‘I Would Like My Release’
January 29, 2022 | Posted by
– Well, it appears Mustafa Ali isn’t mending fences with WWE anytime soon. He noted today on his Twitter account that he has no interest in appearing in the Royal Rumble tonight and was steadfast in wanting his release from his WWE contract.
Mustafa Ali tweeted, “no, I would not like to be in Rumble. I would like my release.” You can check out his tweet below.
As previously reported, Ali requested his release from WWE earlier this month. WWE later reportedly denied his request.
no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release.
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)