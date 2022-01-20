WWE Reportedly Not Granting Mustafa Ali His Requested Release

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali announced earlier this week that he requested his release from WWE. It was also rumored that WWE higher-ups nixed a character idea Mustafa Ali pitched that was initially accepted. Also, Vince McMahon later came up with an idea for Ali was said to be “something Mustafa Ali would never have done,” and the two suppposedly had a “heated argument.” Fightful Select now has an update reporting that WWE is not planning to grant Mustafa Ali’s release request.

Per the report, both WWE and Ali have spoken with each other, and Ali was informed that the company would not be granting his release. Ali reportedly has multiple years left on his current WWE deal. However, he hasn’t been used or appeared on WWE TV for over two months now.

Additionally, the report noted that “value” came up a lot in discussions between Ali and WWE, though the specifics on the use of the term were not given by a source, nor why WWE was not willing to grant the release.

Ali joined WWE in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic.