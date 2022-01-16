wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Says He’s Asked For His WWE Release
Mustafa Ali has announced that he has asked for his release from WWE. Ali posted to his Twitter account on Sunday morning with a brief clip with text that reads as follows:
I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.
Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
No word as of yet on whether Ali has been granted his release. Ali began working with WWE in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.
i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022
