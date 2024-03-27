– During a recent interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali discussed his reaction to his WWE release last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mustafa Ali on his WWE release: “Expected, but there was no emotional sadness associated with it. I’m a very business-oriented person. I know what I’m capable of. WWE is a huge entity, it’s a promotional machine, and oftentimes what happens is, guys at the top of the card are in those positions for a reason. Obviously, we always hear about the revenue, breaking records, so they obviously know what they’re doing. I as an individual always believe in the mantra of, ‘If you really believe in it, you’re willing to bet on yourself,’ and I was willing to bet on myself a year and a half or two years ago, whenever it was, and that’s all it really came down to.”

On taking over the industry in just two months: “I know what I’m capable of. In two months, I’ve already taken over the industry, sold-out show after sold-out show. I can’t keep up [with the] merchandise. It’s like the hottest free agent in the world right now, and that’s in 60 days. So I bet on myself, it’s already paid dividends, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Mustafa Ali was released by WWE in September of last year. He recently joined TNA Wrestling, winning the X-Division Title last month from Chris Sabin at TNA No Surrender.