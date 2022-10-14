Naomi-WWE Negotiations Have Reportedly Slowed Down

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is no substantial update on the negotiations between Naomi and WWE, because talks have reportedly stalled. There are certain “deal points” in the talks related to a new contract that aren’t finalized. Her old deal was set to expire soon. While the details haven’t been ironed out yet, the two sides are still talking.

Naomi would still be bound to the old deal to prevent her from going anywhere else until it expires. WWE could also freeze it for the time she missed. It was almost over when she walked out with Sasha Banks this past summer.