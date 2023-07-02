Natalya Receives Six Guinness World Record Certificates At Money in the Bank

Natalya was awarded six certificates for Guinness World Records backstage at WWE Money in the Bank. The WWE star posted to Twitter with a pic of her and the awards, which are for the following records:

* Most WWE matches (female) – 1,514

* Most WWE wins in a career (female) – 663

* Most WWE PLE appearances (female) – 75

* Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances (female) – 8

* Most WWE RAW matches – 174

* Most WWE Smackdown matches – 200

Nattie wrote:

“These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I’m done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That’s what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can’t do on your own.”