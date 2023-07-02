wrestling / News
Natalya Receives Six Guinness World Record Certificates At Money in the Bank
Natalya was awarded six certificates for Guinness World Records backstage at WWE Money in the Bank. The WWE star posted to Twitter with a pic of her and the awards, which are for the following records:
* Most WWE matches (female) – 1,514
* Most WWE wins in a career (female) – 663
* Most WWE PLE appearances (female) – 75
* Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances (female) – 8
* Most WWE RAW matches – 174
* Most WWE Smackdown matches – 200
Nattie wrote:
“These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I’m done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That’s what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can’t do on your own.”
These kinds of stats paint the picture that I want for my legacy, long after I’m done. Each one of these records was attained while trying my hardest to build a division, not a person. That’s what my family has taught me. Wrestling is a singles sport you can’t do on your own. https://t.co/S9MYC4FDLC pic.twitter.com/LFFrRvvL85
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash on CM Punk Removing the Microphone Flag During His AEW Return Promo
- Bully Ray Reveals His One Major Issue With Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door II
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys
- Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)