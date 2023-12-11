wrestling / News

Nathan Frazer Says He’s The Most Underrated Star In Wrestling

December 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Nathan Frazer Dragon Lee Image Credit: WWE

Nathan Frazer believes that he’s the most underrated star in professional wrestling today. The NXT star posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to share a photo of himself, writing:

“The most criminally underrated superstar in professional wrestling today.

I said what I said.”

Frazer is a part of the NXT brand and competed at NXT Deadline against Axiom on the Kickoff Show, with Axiom getting the win.

