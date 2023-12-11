wrestling / News
Nathan Frazer Says He’s The Most Underrated Star In Wrestling
December 10, 2023 | Posted by
Nathan Frazer believes that he’s the most underrated star in professional wrestling today. The NXT star posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to share a photo of himself, writing:
“The most criminally underrated superstar in professional wrestling today.
I said what I said.”
Frazer is a part of the NXT brand and competed at NXT Deadline against Axiom on the Kickoff Show, with Axiom getting the win.
I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/ualkBEwKIZ
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) December 10, 2023
