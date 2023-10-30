Various News: NBA Player Uses ‘Suck It’ Taunt Again, Seth Rollins Hates Football, WOW Lineup For This Weekend

– NBA player Joel Embiid used DX’s ‘Suck It’ taunt during the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game. He’s done this before and was fined $25,000.

– Speaking of sports, Seth Rollins hates football now that the Chicago Bears are 2-6. During yesterday’s game, he made his feelings known.

It’s never too early…I hate football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 30, 2023

– This weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:

* WOW Champion Princess Aussie vs. Tormenta

* Adriana Gambino vs. Stephy Slays

* BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni vs. Chantilly Chella and Tiki Chamorro

* Goldie Collins vs. Kandi Krush