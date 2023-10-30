wrestling / News
Various News: NBA Player Uses ‘Suck It’ Taunt Again, Seth Rollins Hates Football, WOW Lineup For This Weekend
October 30, 2023
– NBA player Joel Embiid used DX’s ‘Suck It’ taunt during the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game. He’s done this before and was fined $25,000.
Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/sm0W3uvb0i
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 30, 2023
– Speaking of sports, Seth Rollins hates football now that the Chicago Bears are 2-6. During yesterday’s game, he made his feelings known.
It’s never too early…I hate football.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 30, 2023
– This weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:
* WOW Champion Princess Aussie vs. Tormenta
* Adriana Gambino vs. Stephy Slays
* BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni vs. Chantilly Chella and Tiki Chamorro
* Goldie Collins vs. Kandi Krush
