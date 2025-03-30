wrestling / News
New Dark Side of the Ring Preview Clip Reveals Secret About Ludvig Borga’s Tattoo
– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring preview clip revealed a bizarre secret regarding former WWE Superstar Ludvig Borga, aka Tony Halme. The clip reveals that Borga has a tattoo above his rear that says “Exit Only.” Cornette comments on the tattoo in the new clip.
The new episode of Dark Side of the Ring, “Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser from Helsinki,” debuts on Tuesday, April 1 on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can view that new clip below:
