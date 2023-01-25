New Defendant Added To Tammy Sytch Lawsuit Over DUI Fatality

After a motion filed earlier this month, a third defendant has been officially added to the lawsuit against Tammy Sytch over the fatal DUI incident from last year. As previously reported, the estate of Julian L. Lasseter had filed a motion to add Ultimate Motor Cars, LLC. to the lawsuit. The motion argued that the company, from whom Sytch was in the process of buying a car from, permitted her to operate the car on the day of the accident despite Sytch producing a government ID that was marked “For Identification Only,” and had expired on January 22nd.

PWInsider reports that the Circuit Court of the Sevenths Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida added Ultimate Motor Cars as a defendant on January 17th. Sytch’s fiance James Pente is also a defendant in the suit, which is over the March 25th accident that killed Lasseter. Sytch is facing several charges, including DUI manslaughter, over the incident and remains in jail as she awaits trial.