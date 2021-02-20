New Horror Film With CM Punk Acquired by AMC Networks & Shudder

– RJLE Films, a subsidiary of AMC Networks, Shudder, has announced that acquisition of the North American rights for the new horror film, Jakob’s Wife. The film features former WWE Superstar Phil Brooks (aka CM Punk).

The film was directed and co-written by Travis Stevens, who Punk previously worked with Girl on the Third Floor. It was co-written by Mark Steensland and Kathy Charles. It stars Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, CM Punk, and Bonnie Aarons. Here’s a synopsis:

In JAKOB’S WIFE, Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

The film will have its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. Shudder also has acquired the film’s UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand rights. The film will have a theatrical and On Demand debut on April 16, 2021. It will be available on Shudder later this year.