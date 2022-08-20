wrestling / News

New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year

August 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.

