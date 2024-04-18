New Match Set For NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

NJPW has announced a new match for Wrestling Dontaku next month. The company announced on Thursday that Katsuya Murashima and Togi Makabe will take on Jet Wei and Naoki Sakurajima at the May 4th show.

The full announcement reads:

Frontier Zone action comes to Fukuoka!

Kyushu Pro, PUZZLE get involved

Another match has been added to the card when Dontaku hits the Fukuoka International center on May 4, as the second of the two day festival will see us return to the Frontier Zone.

This time, Katsuya Murashima and Togi Makabe will represent NJPW in the face of new faces from Kyushu Pro-Wrestling. Kyushu pro have already been represented in the Frontier Zone before the World Tag League finals last December, but this time, new faces include Jet Wei, currently in his second excursion to Kyushu from his home in PUZZLE. With PUZZLE itself having been represented at Wrestling World 2024 this past weekend, how will Wei represent his host and home promotions, as well as his home country?

Wei’s partner will be Naoki Sakurajima. A 16 year veteran of the independent scene, Sakurajima brings a no nonsense hard hitting style to the ring, which has seen him compete in Osaka Pro, IGF, Wrestle-1 and others. Will he make a powerful mark on May 4? Don’t miss the Frontier Zone at Dontaku!