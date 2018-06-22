WWE News: New Promo For Mae Young Classic, Aiden English Comments On His Physical Health, Earthquake’s Birthday Today

– WWE has released a new promo for this year’s edition of the Mae Young Classic, which will tape on August 8-9 at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. It will air on the WWE Network this summer.

– Today would have been the 55th birthday of John Tenta, who is better known as Earthquake. He was also The Shark in WCW and Golga during his time with the Oddities in the Attitude Era. Tenta passed away in 2006 at the age of 42 after a battle with bladder cancer.

– Aiden English wrote on Instagram about how he’s improved his physical health in the past year.