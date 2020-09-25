New Retribution Names For Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez Revealed, WWE Files Trademarks

It was reported yesterday that WWE had been tossing around names for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez now that they’re part of Retribution, with “Shatter” being one of the discarded ideas. PWInsider reports that WWE has selected the names that will be used, as Yim will go by Reckoning while Martinez will be called Retaliation. They join Dominik Dijakovic as T-Bar, Shane Thorne as Slapjack and Dio Maddin as Mace.

Fightful adds that WWE filed for new trademarks for Retribution and its various members, which include T-Bar, Slapjack, Mace, Retaliation and Reckoning.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Speaking of RETRIBUTION, 411’s Blake Lovell and Steve Cook discuss the Retribution storyline, as well as the death of Road Warrior Animal, this weekend’s Clash of the Champions, and more in the latest edition of The 411 On Wrestling Podcast which you can listen to below.

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play