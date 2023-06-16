New Women’s Featherweight Champion Crowned On MLW Fusion

We have a new MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion following this week’s MLW Fusion. Delmi Exo defeated Taya Valkyrie on Thursday’s episode to capture the title in the main event of the show. Exo was able to survive an interference attempt by John Hennigan and hit Valkyrie with the Delmo Driver to get the win and the title.

This marks Exo’s first run with the title and end’s Valkyrie’s run at 328 days. Valkyrie was the inaugural champion, winning the title at MLW Kings of Colosseum in May of 2022. The title change was taped at MLW War Chamber in April.