New Women’s Tag Title #1 Contenders Set On WWE NXT

October 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Nikkita Lyons Zoey Stark Image Credit: WWE

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have their next NXT Women’s Tag Title challengers after this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Nikkita Lyons defeat Toxic Attraction in a #1 contender’s match to earn the next shot at the champions.

No date has been officially announced for the title match between the two teams, though NXT Halloween Havoc is set to take place on October 22nd.

