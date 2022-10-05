wrestling / News
New Women’s Tag Title #1 Contenders Set On WWE NXT
October 5, 2022 | Posted by
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have their next NXT Women’s Tag Title challengers after this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Nikkita Lyons defeat Toxic Attraction in a #1 contender’s match to earn the next shot at the champions.
No date has been officially announced for the title match between the two teams, though NXT Halloween Havoc is set to take place on October 22nd.
.@ZoeyStarkWWE & @nikkita_wwe have earned a shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles!#WWENXT @Katana_WWE @wwekayden pic.twitter.com/XomVTs8FC8
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Former Marvel Comics Writer Hired As WWE Longterm Creative Director, Reportedly Behind White Rabbit Teases
- Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Have Heated Exchange Over Alleged Backstage Incident, Guevara Calls Andrade a ‘Jobber’ & ‘Favor Hire’
- Dave Meltzer Says Young Bucks Didn’t Give Him Rumors About Colt Cabana
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her