wrestling / News

New World Tag Team Champions Crowned On AEW Dynamite

January 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Hurt Syndicate AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

We have new AEW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the Hurt Syndicate’s Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeat Private Party to claim the titles. Isiah Kassidy took multiple spears and Benjamin’s running knee during the finishing sequence, with Lashley getting the pinfall.

This marks Lashley and Benjamin’s first title reign and ends Private Party’s at 84 days. They won the titles from The Young Bucks at AEW Fright Night Dynamite on October 30th, 2024.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading