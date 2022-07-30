wrestling / News
Nick Gage Plans To Invade Ric Flair’s Last Match Event Due To Lack Of GCW Involvement
As noted, Ric Flair’s Last Match will take place on Sunday at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, with Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and a host of other matches set for the event. However, GCW is not scheduled to be represented on the show, and Nick Gage has expressed his frustration.
During The People vs. GCW on Friday (h/t Fightful), Gage came out and cut a promo on Conrad Thompson, who was in the front row. Gage was unhappy that no GCW wrestlers were booked on the card, and then noted that he plans to invade the show.
411 will have live coverage of Ric Flair’s Last Match on Sunday, with the show set to start at 6:05 PM ET.
Nick Gage is pissed that there aren't any GCW wrestlers in the #RicFlairsLastMatch event, so he plans on invading the show on Sunday.👀 #PEOPLEvsGCW pic.twitter.com/hMr7xc1pG4
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 30, 2022
