Nick Khan On Why TKO Is Avoiding WWE & UFC Crossovers

Nick Khan recently discussed why tTKO is avoiding crossover between WWE and UFC thus far. While some WWE stars have appeared at UFC events and vice versa since the TKO merger, there has not yet been any crossover and Khan was asked about the matter on The Town with Matthew Belloni.

“We’re predetermined,” Khan said of WWE (per Wrestling Inc). “We think our athletes are the best in the world and all of those great things. Those guys are fighting each other for their lives and their livelihood. It’s a great sport and they’ve done a tremendous job.”

He continued, “I think Mark Shapiro said at a conference a couple of years ago, UFC’s the number four sport in the country. So we at WWE think that UFC has earned that status. People talk about it, it’s pervasive, it’s penetrated society. You might say to your kid I’m gonna tap out. Like, I’m done for the night. That’s all UFC.”