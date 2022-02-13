Nick Wayne Offered AEW Contract By Darby Allin at DEFY Wrestling Show

It looks as if Nick Wayne is All Elite, as he was offered an AEW contract by Darby Allin at last night’s DEFY Wrestling event. As you can see below, Allin appeared after Wayne took on Christopher Daniels in the main event of the show and offered the contract, accepting.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, the deal is akin to an apprenticeship as Wayne is 16 years old. He must finish high school and then will become fully contracted to AEW when he turns 18.

Despite only being 16, Wayne has a four-year career and has worked for DEFY, GCW, PPW, VxS and more.

Darby just presented Nick with an AEW contract pic.twitter.com/AAwA9VyrLU — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 13, 2022

