– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW’s Nick Wayne discussed his relationship with his longtime friend and real-life mentor, Darby Allin. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Wayne on seeing Darby Allin’s career grow in AEW: “Seeing him grow to what he did on the independents and obviously into what he’s doing at AEW is an amazing thing to see. Him offering me the contract at 16 is something that I’ll never take for granted and I’ll never forget, probably one of the best days of my entire life.”

On how they became close: “We became very connected and close because he trained at my father’s school around the same time that I started training, and he was one of those ones that was very dedicated to it. Whenever you opened the doors he would be there. So, I would see Darby maybe five, sometimes six times a week. We would go on family vacations together sometimes.”

Darby Allin gave Nick Wayne his first AEW contract at DEFY Wrestling event in February 2022.