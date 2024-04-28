Nikki Garcia Reveals Her Reaction to Candle Diss by Toni Storm After AEW Dynasty

– During a recent edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) commented on Toni Storm’s recent statement she made about Garcia during the post-show press conference for AEW Dynasty. During her prepared statement at the press conference, Storm said on Nikki Garcia, “Nicole Garcia can’t hold a pussy-scented candle to what I’m doing.” Nikki spoke about the headline-grabbing insult with her sister Brie Garcia. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nikki Garcia on seeing Toni Storm’s insult: “I don’t know how I saw it. It got on my feed and I saw a headline. I was like, ‘Wait, what, what did she say?’ I think she said it Saturday at the press conference. It kind of made me laugh out loud, but I didn’t get it either. She literally said, ‘Nicole Garcia thought about joining AEW when she saw Mercedes. You know why she didn’t? She then saw me and couldn’t hold a pussy scented candle to what I do.’ Pussy scented candle to her. I was like, ‘I can’t hold a pussy scented candle?’ What does that mean?”

Brie Garcia on getting phone calls about it: “I got a couple of phone calls and people were like, ‘Is this a wrestling term?’ ‘Never heard of it.”

Nikki Garcia on being a fan of Toni Storm: “I love Toni. I loved when she was in NXT. She is doing an incredible job with this character she is playing.”

Nikki on not being bothered by the line: “No, I wasn’t. I actually laughed because I was like, ‘Pussy scented candle?’ I thought in my head, ‘Did she call me a pussy?'”

Brie on how she took the line: “I took it two ways. A p-u-s-s-y as in a chicken as you complimented Mercedes and not her. Or, I was like, maybe, there is no way I made it like comparing vaginas, but is it like one-upping my vagina? Not like sexually, but like a ‘man up,’ but in the way of a female.”

Nikki on assuming that the diss was Toni Storm acting in character: “I just assumed because she is in character, it was a diss, but I don’t know. Good, hey, I got compared to a pussy scented candle. When I was called all the things in the world, I would have never thought that. I have always known this. It’s so funny, if you ever talk about wrestling, they just immediately become things. The funny thing is, people read headlines and probably didn’t hear the podcast interview. They see a headline and take their assumption of things. If they heard it, it’s different than what they thought. The thing that I thought was great was what Tony Khan said and how he spoke about you and I being family. That’s so great. He and Jordan are just incredible people. I had so much fun getting to know them during Super Bowl weekend. I know how close Bryan [Bryan Danielson] is with them and they truly are family. It was cool of him to say that. It’s all great and fun. Yeah, I’ll show her what my pussy scented candle can do.”

As previously reported, Tony Khan said during an interview earlier this mont that he’d be interested in having Nikki Garcia in AEW if she wants to join the company and says she’d be welcome there.