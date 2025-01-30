wrestling / News
Nixon Newell Confirms Her Free Agency
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox) announced her free agency on social media earlier today. As previously reported, she was released by WWE in early November. It looks like her non-compete period is now over, and she’s officially a “free agent.” You can view her announcement below:
Free agent. pic.twitter.com/BMn5j9UZR7
— Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) January 30, 2025
