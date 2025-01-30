wrestling / News

Nixon Newell Confirms Her Free Agency

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox) announced her free agency on social media earlier today. As previously reported, she was released by WWE in early November. It looks like her non-compete period is now over, and she’s officially a “free agent.” You can view her announcement below:

