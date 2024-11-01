Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox All Exiting WWE

Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox are all departing WWE. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that the three are exiting the company. Nox and Hartwell were released and will be free agents in 90 days, while Corbin was given notice by WWE that his contract would not be renewed.

Corbin confirmed his exit from the company in a post to Twitter, writing:

“That’s all she wrote folks. It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”

As of now, neither Nox nor Hartwell have commented on their exits. Sapp noted that sources in WWE have said that the three are the only ones leaving in this round of cuts.