Kieran Culkin Predicts CM Punk Win At WrestleMania 41

Kieran Culkin is looking forward to WrestleMania 41 and is predicting a CM Punk win at the show. Culkin spoke with Mark It Down briefly in a recent video and was asked a few quick WrestleMania questions.

Culkin said he was loving John Cena’s current run and that while any of the three could win the night one main event, he was predicting Punk. While he won’t be at WrestleMania due to his work in Glengarry Glen Ross on stage, when SummerSlam was mentioned he said, “I’m gonna go to that.”

Culkin was at the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix.