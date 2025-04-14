Dreamwave Wrestling X Results 4.12.25 Nic Nemeth Faces Channing Thomas, More

Dreamwave Wrestling X took place on Saturday, with Nic Nemeth in action and more. You can see the full results below from the LaSalle, Illinois event, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Dreamwave Alternative Championship Match: Kody Lane def. Marcus Mathers, Gringo Loco, and Bobby Orlando

* Vic Capri def. Hartenbower

* Brittnie Brooks def. Fallyn Grey

* Dreamwave Tag Team Championships Street Fight: The New Guys def. The Hype

* Uprising Alternative Championship Match: Rebecca J. Scott def. B3CCA, J-Rod, and Brooke Havok

* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Nic Nemeth

* Dreamwave Women’s Championship Match: Maggie Lee def. Masha Slamovich & Brittnie Brooks

* Dreamwave Championship Steel Cage Match: Connor Hopkins def. Christian Rose