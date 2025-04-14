wrestling / News
Dreamwave Wrestling X Results 4.12.25 Nic Nemeth Faces Channing Thomas, More
Dreamwave Wrestling X took place on Saturday, with Nic Nemeth in action and more. You can see the full results below from the LaSalle, Illinois event, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:
* Dreamwave Alternative Championship Match: Kody Lane def. Marcus Mathers, Gringo Loco, and Bobby Orlando
* Vic Capri def. Hartenbower
* Brittnie Brooks def. Fallyn Grey
* Dreamwave Tag Team Championships Street Fight: The New Guys def. The Hype
* Uprising Alternative Championship Match: Rebecca J. Scott def. B3CCA, J-Rod, and Brooke Havok
* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Nic Nemeth
* Dreamwave Women’s Championship Match: Maggie Lee def. Masha Slamovich & Brittnie Brooks
* Dreamwave Championship Steel Cage Match: Connor Hopkins def. Christian Rose
#ANDSTILL @DWWrestling Women’s Champion after an unsuccessful cash in by @BrittnieBrooks – @justmaggielee #DreamwaveX #DreamwaveWrestling pic.twitter.com/1UsZq5rR63
— nick (@cameraguygimmik) April 13, 2025
I love pro wrestling #DreamwaveX@SBakabella @NicTNemeth @DWWrestling pic.twitter.com/QDsXaCD88x
— Dylan Hager (@dhagerj15) April 13, 2025
