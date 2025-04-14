wrestling / News
The Great Sasuke Set For T-Mart’s The Gathering VI
April 13, 2025 | Posted by
The Great Sasuke is coming to the US for T-Mart Promotions’ The Gathering VI. The companny announced the news over the weekend, as you can see below (per PWInsider):
The Gathering 6 Update
July 30th – August 3rd
Hilton University Place
Charlotte North Carolina
Our Final Superticket Guest is booked!
Making a Rare Appearance Former WWE & ECW and Japan Superstar
The Great Sasuke
Our 24 Person Superticket is now complete
Join us in Charlotte by getting tickets at www.tmartpromotions.com.
