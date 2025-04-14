wrestling / News

Doc Gallows Announced For Create-A-Pro Event Next Month

April 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Create-A-Pro The Chosen Ones Image Credit: Create-A-Pro

Doc Gallows’ first post-WWE match is set for Create-A-Pro Wrestling next month. Create-A-Pro announced over the weekend that Gallows, billed as The Big LG, is set for their The Chosen Ones show in May 31st in Melville, New York.

This is Gallows’ first match since he and Karl Anderson were released from WWE in February.

