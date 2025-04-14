wrestling / News
Doc Gallows Announced For Create-A-Pro Event Next Month
April 13, 2025 | Posted by
Doc Gallows’ first post-WWE match is set for Create-A-Pro Wrestling next month. Create-A-Pro announced over the weekend that Gallows, billed as The Big LG, is set for their The Chosen Ones show in May 31st in Melville, New York.
This is Gallows’ first match since he and Karl Anderson were released from WWE in February.
🚨STACKED LINEUP🚨
Create A Pro Wrestling returns to Melville, NY on 5/31 for #TheChosenOnes
Featuring:
• @RealJeffJarrett
• Maven
• @The_BigLG
• @GottaGetSwann
• @TheEddieEdwards
• @Myers_Wrestling
• @MrsAIPAlisha
and MORE!
🎟GET YOUR TICKETS HERE🎟… pic.twitter.com/Z51s9qRezQ
— Create A Pro NY (@CreateAPro) April 12, 2025
