NJPW, AJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH Tease Announcement On Wednesday

NJPW, AJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH appear to be announcing a joint venture of some sort this week. The three Japanese wrestling promotions posted the same video on Saturday night, all noting that an announcement is coming on April 12th at 6 PM JST (5 AM ET). You can see the videos below, which promise to “unite everyone’s power.”

The three companies previously produced joint All Together shows in 2011 and 2012.

Announcement coming in three days 2023/4/12 18:00 JST pic.twitter.com/8a8m4aGkLx — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 9, 2023