NJPW Announces Stipulation For KOPW Match At Satsuma no Kuni
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the stipulation for the KOPW provisional title match at Satsuma no Kuni. The match will be a ‘Takagi Style Triad’ match. It’s a three fall match in which you must win three of the five methods: pinfall, submission, stoppage, KO or countout. The event happens Saturday in Kagoshima.
Taichi allowed champion Shingo Takagi to pick the stipulation as he felt he didn’t deserve to after losing to him three times. Ordinarily, the stipulation is decided by fan vote.
